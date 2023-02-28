Man charged in death of Devonna Walker, whose killing was caught on now-viral video

Prosecutors have charged a Cedar Rapids man accused of fatally stabbing a Black mother of three during a heated argument that was caught on a now-viral video.

Shane Teslik, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with voluntary manslaughter, a class C felony, and disorderly conduct. Voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a fine of at least $13,000.

The charges were filed nearly two months after Devonna Walker, 29, was stabbed outside her townhome in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast in Cedar Rapids. For weeks, local activists have held protests calling for an arrest. They said Walker's death was racially motivated and questioned why charges weren't immediately filed since her killing was captured on cell phone video.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks previously announced he was carefully reviewing the evidence but needed to step away for two weeks to prosecute another high-profile trial. He promised there would be an announcement in the case at the end of February and on Monday filed charges against Teslik, who was arrested in another Iowa county.

More:A Cedar Rapids woman's killing was caught on camera. Activists ask why no one is charged.

What happened during the night Devonna Walker died?

According to the criminal complaint, the incident stemmed from an argument between Walker and a woman Teslik lived with. Teslik attempted to get her inside but when that failed, he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and returned to the doorway. He then called Walker a racial slur.

The complaint said Walker charged at Teslik and struck him in the face. He allegedly stabbed her once in the left chest, the complaint said.

"Walker died as a result of being stabbed once by the defendant and as a result of the defendant recklessly or intentionally inciting and/or provoking her to attack him by directing an abusive epithet at her," the complaint said.

An autopsy confirmed walker died of one stab wound.

Story continues

Activists vow to continue following the case

Activists, citing the video, questioned why police didn't arrest Teslik that night. They said police interviewed two people, one of whom activists said is Teslik, but released them.

Jimane Cooper, Walker's family friend and community organizer with Parents Against Violence Everywhere, said he believes that if Teslik was Black he would have already been "locked up for murder" instead of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

But in a news release announcing Teslik's charges, Maybanks rejected those claims, calling them "unfounded" and "unnecessarily divisive."

Maybanks said it would not have handled the case any differently if the suspect were Black and the victim white. He said claims like that only widen the gap of "distrust between law enforcement and prosecutors and the community we serve."

Maybanks previously told the Des Moines Register it's not uncommon "for suspects to be initially interviewed" before law enforcement officials and prosecutors decide on steps to take next and if charges are appropriate.

The case was initially referred to the FBI as a potential hate crime, but Cedar Rapids police were informed that the facts did not warrant it, the attorney's office said in its release.

The release said Cedar Rapids police consulted with Maybanks to determine what information was needed in order to make a decision on "what, if any, criminal charges were warranted, particularly given the likelihood of a claim being made by the suspect of self-defense or defense of others." Police collected eyewitness statements and took a closer look at "the history" between Teslik and Walker, among other matters.

The attorney's office maintains protests did not influence the charges against Teslik, which were based on the result of its own investigation.

"Allowing public pressure or public demand for arrest to influence the decision to file criminal charges would be highly inappropriate," Maybanks said.

With Teslik now behind bars, Cooper said he and other activists are not done bringing attention to the case. They plan to continue holding protests until the man now in police custody is convicted, fighting to bring peace and justice to Walker and her three children.

"Just being arrested is not going to make us happy," Cooper said. "We need a conviction."

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Charges filed in Devonna Walker death as Cedar Rapids man arrested