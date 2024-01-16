Man charged in death of Fort Liberty soldier last week on E-bike

A Fayetteville man has been charged in a fatal wreck in which a Fort Liberty soldier was killed last week, the Fayetteville Police Department announced Tuesday

Robert Troy Damron, 61, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving on revoked license, and failure to reduce speed in the Jan. 10 death of John Nicholson, 30, a news release said.

Nicholson, who was riding an electronic bike, was in the left lane on Reilly Road, traveling from Fort Liberty toward Morganton Road, when he was struck from behind by a minivan about 7:15 p.m. Nicholson succumbed to his injuries the following day, police said.

Damron surrendered on warrants to the Cumberland County jail Tuesday and was released on an unsecured $50,000 bail, meaning he was not required to put up any money.

Fort Liberty did not immediately respond to a request for information on Nicholson.

