Man charged in death of fourth victim in truck at Sunport

Jun. 15—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sean Lannon, who is suspected of killing his ex-wife, her lover and a friend and leaving their bodies stuffed into storage bins in a truck parked in the Sunport parking lot, has now also been charged in the death of a fourth person, Randall Todd Apostalon, who was also found dead in that truck.

The truck belonged to 60-year-old Apostalon and police say Lannon had paid him to help move and store the bins. Police say Apostalon did not know what was inside the bins.

On March 26, the Grants Police Department charged Lannon in the deaths of Jennifer Lannon, 39; Matthew Miller, 21; and Jesten Mata, 40.

Lannon is also charged in the death of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski, a friend who authorities say he killed in East Greenwich, New Jersey.

He was taken into custody in St. Louis, Missouri on March 10 in Dabkowski's SUV.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court on Tuesday, detectives went to St. Louis to interview Lannon on March 11 and he told them he had met Apostalon through an acquaintance and paid him to move and store some boxes for him.

Lannon said the two drove around with the storage bins containing the bodies looking for a storage place but they couldn't find one. When they returned to the Pearl Apartment Complex, where Lannon and his children were staying with a friend, Apostalon told him to get the bins out of his truck.

"(Lannon) realized that he did not have anywhere he could store the bodies any longer, so Sean struck Randall several times in the face, knocking him unconscious, and pulled the key out of the ignition so that Randall could not put the truck into gear," a detective wrote in the complaint.

Lannon said he struck Apostalon several times in the face and head with a hammer until he was dead. He said he cleaned up the inside of the truck and then moved it next to a dumpster in an effort to mask the smell. Later that day he was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Cibola County and taken back to Grants.

Lannon was released about a week later and on March 2 returned to Albuquerque to find the truck, according to the complaint. He told detectives his mother got plane tickets for him and his two children to fly to New Jersey.

He said on March 3, he drove the truck to the Sunport and left it on the second story of the parking structure. Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata's bodies were in the bins and Apostalon's body was positioned, intact, in the front passenger seat covered by a tarp, according to the complaint.

Lannon said he took a taxi back to the apartment complex and the next day he and his children returned to the airport to fly to Philadelphia, the closest airport to where his mother lives.

The gruesome scene was discovered the following day.