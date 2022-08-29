Man charged in death of missing man found in Dayton garage

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 29—A Dayton man is accused of killing another man reported missing last month and hiding his body in a garage, according court documents.

Jeremy Heath VanVoorhis, 47, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On or around July 15, VanVoorhis shot and killed 44-year-old Clinton J. Pierce, of Dayton, according to court documents.

"VanVoorhis then hid Pierce's body under multiple layers of flooring materials and other items in a detached garage," an affidavit read.

On Aug. 18, Dayton police responded to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after a woman reported a bad smell coming from a garage.

When officers searched the garage, they found a body, later identified as Pierce.

"The body was badly decomposed, but from the cause of death, it appears to be a homicide from the evidence at the scene," Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said earlier this month.

A warrant was issued for VanVoorhis' arrest on Monday, according to court records.

We will update this story as more information is available.

Recommended Stories