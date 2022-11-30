Man charged with death of police officer has court hearing

Nov. 30—The case against a Tennessee man charged with the death of a London police officer has moved through its initial stage in Laurel Circuit Court.

Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tenn., was indicted earlier this month for the murder of Officer Logan Medlock on Oct. 30. On Monday, Byrd was set for his first court appearance — just 10 days after the indictment was returned.

Byrd is charged with murder of a police officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Appearing before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay, Byrd was set for another court appearance on Dec. 19 for a pretrial conference and a bond hearing. His bond was set at $1 million cash following his arrest and the same amount was continued in the indictment proceedings.

Byrd's attorneys, however, are requesting a bond reduction, which will be part of the Dec. 19 hearing.

Byrd was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck along Barbourville Street in London when he ran through the T-style intersection and struck Medlock's police cruiser in the driver's side door as Medlock drove south on South Main Street. Accident reconstructionists determined that Byrd was driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone when he ran through the intersection and hit Medlock. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway into A.R. Dyche Cemetery where two gravestones were knocked off their bases, which is the basis for the criminal mischief charges. Toxicology tests showed that Byrd's blood alcohol content was .293 — almost 4 times over the legal limit in Kentucky. He was also found in possession of Methodone.

Once indicted, an accused person must be arraigned and set for pretrial hearings. It is during this time that defense attorneys can gather evidence and witnesses to defend the accused. It is also a time when various motions can be filed by both defense and prosecuting attorneys, thus causing the case to stay in the pretrial stages for months, even years.

Byrd is being represented by Jeremy A. Bartley and Kerri N. Bartley of the Bartley Law Firm in Somerset.