Man charged in death of pregnant teenage niece also charged with sexual battery on another victim

Johnathan Quiles, who was charged for the murder and sexual battery of his pregnant niece, has also been charged with sexual battery and three counts of lascivious molestation on another victim.

According to his arrest report, Quiles sexually battered an unnamed victim in 2017 and was arrested after a warrant was issued in 2019. He pled not guilty to all charges on Wednesday.

In 2019, Johnathan Quiles was accused and later indicted for sexual battery and murder of his sixteen-year-old niece, Iyana Sawyer.

Sawyer was last seen at Terry Parker High School in December of 2018. Investigators said she was five months pregnant.

Quiles pled not guilty to murder in the first degree and sexual battery.

His next pretrial will be on June 22, 2022.

