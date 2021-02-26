Man charged in death of woman in St. Paul
A man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend in a case that led authorities from Brooklyn Park to St. Paul.
Timothy Heller, 42, was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube, according to a Hennepin County Attorney's Office news release. Prosecutors are asking for $2 million in bail.
Heller has been previously convicted of domestic assault, felony assault and for violating various protection orders, according to court records.
"Prosecutors said they will seek a higher sentence than recommended by the state's sentencing guidelines because of the cruelty of the [assault] and because Heller is a career criminal with 10 convictions, mainly for domestic abuse-related charges," according to the release.
Heller is accused of physically assaulting Krube at a home in the 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue of Brooklyn Park, where the two were staying, according to the criminal complaint.
The homeowners told authorities they allowed Heller, who was homeless, to stay there in early February during a cold snap. He later asked if his girlfriend could stay and the owners agreed.
On Saturday, the owners told Heller and Krube they needed to leave the house the next day. Later that day, they noticed Krube had bruises and injuries to her face.
Krube told the owners Heller caused the injuries and one of them began fighting with Heller. Heller fled the scene.
The homeowners tried to persuade Krube to go to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, but she refused and asked them to drive her to a friend's home in the 1500 block of Jackson Street in St. Paul.
At the St. Paul home, her friends asked her what happened and urged her to go to the hospital, but she refused, the charges say. Paramedics were called when she lost consciousness. She was later pronounced dead.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found numerous injuries on Krube from being physically assaulted, the most serious in the abdominal area. The cause of death was ruled a ruptured stomach, resulting from acute peritonitis.
Heller was arrested Monday, according to the complaint. In an interview with authorities, he denied causing Krube's death, but admitted to punching and head-butting her. He also claimed she was physically assaulted by another boyfriend several weeks prior.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759