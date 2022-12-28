Man charged in Dec. 5 fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive pleads not guilty

A man charged with hitting a woman attempting to cross Victory Drive on foot earlier this month with his car and then driving away pleaded not guilty in Recorder’s Court Tuesday afternoon.

Emanuel Rojas-Velasquez, 19, pleaded not guilty in connection with the hit-and-run death of Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28 of Knoxville, Tennessee, on Victory Drive around 6 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Columbus Police Cpl. Shawn Harris testified Tuesday that a witness who was with Hayes saw a white sedan strike her and then drive off at a normal speed.

A vehicle part left at the scene was later identified by investigators as belonging to a Chevy Cruze, CPD Cpl. Danielle Smith testified.

Harris said video surveillance was taken from multiple surrounding businesses, with at least one showing a white Chevrolet Cruze strike the victim. At least one of the cameras also showed the car’s license plate, which belonged to Rojas-Velasquez’s father Lorenzo Rojas-Calo, according to testimony.

Police say Rojas-Calo was later pulled over in a traffic stop and detained. He told police that his son Rojas-Velasquez had been the sole driver of the Chevy Cruze that night, according to Smith.

Columbus police said Rojas-Velasquez turned himself in Dec. 20.

Bail was set at $100,000 for the hit-and-run charge, $25,000 for the tampering with evidence charge along with smaller amounts for other charges.