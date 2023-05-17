WORCESTER - A decade after 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver was found dead in a suitcase at the side of a highway, authorities have made an arrest in the case.

The death of the boy from Fitchburg drew much public interest at the time. He had been missing for nine months before his remains were found off Interstate 190 in Sterling in April 2014.

Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, the boyfriend of the boy's mother at the time, was indicted early Wednesday by a Worcester grand jury. Later, he arrested for murder and disinterring of a body, according to the office of District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Sierra is due to be arraigned on Thursday. He had been sentenced to prison for some time since the boy's death, having pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting the boy's mother, Elsa Oliver, and others. Elsa Oliver was later sentenced to jail after she pleaded guilty to charges of endangering two of Jeremiah's siblings.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Man charged in decade-old case of Jeremiah Oliver, boy found in suitcase off I-190