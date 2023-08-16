Man charged in December fatal shooting blocks from downtown Wilmington

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a December shooting that left one man dead blocks from downtown Wilmington.

The incident began about 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 1 when city police were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Madison St., where they found left Lerrie Tate critically injured in an apartment building.

The 44-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Dayquane Barnes was arrested last week, according to Wilmington Police, during a vehicle stop in the 1000 block of N. Madison St. — the same area where Tate was found.

Barnes was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree murder, two weapons offenses and home invasion burglary.

He was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $4 million cash bail.

