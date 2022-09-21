Man charged with defacing Washington Monument with anti-police message

A man was allegedly caught red-handed after vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with red paint and an anti-police message Tuesday night.

Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of trespassing, tampering, and vandalism, the United States Park Police announced Wednesday.

Splattered across the base of the monument was a note in red paint: “Have you been f—ked by this? Gov says tough s—t.”

A spokesperson for the National Park Service did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily News Wednesday, but told WTOP it could take two to three weeks and multiple treatments to completely remove the paint.

“Our expert team is aware of the issue and will get to work first thing in the morning,” the NPS tweeted late Tuesday.

It’s unclear how visitation to the monument will be affected by the cleanup.

The Washington Monument, which sits on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., was built in 1848 to honor former President George Washington.