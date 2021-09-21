Man charged with defrauding jail accounts

Sep. 20—TUPELO — A man has been charged with defrauding an account used by Lee County Jail inmates to purchase personal items.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, officers discovered fraudulent activity taking place on the inmate commissary account in early September. This account is used by inmates to purchase items such as food and toiletries.

An investigation revealed that Colby Wayne Courtney, 32, had obtained the commissary account information while incarcerated at the Tupelo facility from March until June. After being released, Courtney began using the account information to make large fraudulent purchases. These purchases occurred in the months of July and August.

Courtney was arrested Sept. 16 and was charged with two counts of false pretense. During his initial appearance, a justice court judge set his bond at $200,000.

Courtney was previously incarcerated for similar crimes and was out on bond at the time of his arrest. Authorities hope to have that bond revoked.

william.moore@djournal.com