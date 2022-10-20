Man charged in Delaware County slaying asks judge to set bond

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man charged in the shotgun slaying of his neighbor appeared in court Thursday to ask a judge to set a bond in his case.

Cy Erik Alley, 29, is charged with murder in the Aug. 23 slaying of 59-year-old Gerald Lee Copley. His trial, in Delaware Circuit Court 1, is set for Dec. 19.

Murder defendants are generally held in jail as they await trial, although judges can set bond if they find evidence in the case seems lacking.

At Thursday's hearing, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman called a single witness — Rick Richman, a lieutenant with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department — who testified that an eyewitness saw Alley fatally shoot Copley outside the victim's home.

Richman also said while being questioned by investigators, Alley provided a full confession, acknowledging he had intended to kill Copley and fired four shotgun blasts at the victim.

The shotgun used in the slaying and a rifle were recovered from Alley's truck, Richman said.

Hoffman said that testimony easily met the standard necessary for the bond hearing, showing it was "more likely than not" that Alley had committed murder.

Defense attorney Ron Smith posed no questions to Richman.

His only witness was Alley, who said if he was able to post a bond and leave jail, he would likely stay at the house he was living in at the time of the August killing, along Delaware County Road 500-N south of Albany.

Alley acknowledged the shooting victim's family members still reside in the home where the killing took place, just down the road from the defendant's house. (Relatives of Copley were in attendance at Thursday's hearing.)

The Delaware County man did not say how he would raise funds to post a bond.

Judge Marianne Vorhees took the request to set bond under advisement.

In February, the judge ruled deputies could keep firearms that had been seized from Alley at the request of his family members. Hoffman's office had filed a petition alleging Alley was a "dangerous person."

Relatives had told authorities Alley had been "off his medication," leading to "psychotic episodes" as a result of schizophrenia.

Thursday's hearing did not address how Alley obtained the guns that were in his possession on the day of Copley's slaying.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Prosecutor: Evidence in murder case sufficient to keep suspect in jail