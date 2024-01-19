Man charged with delivering drugs

Jan. 19—COPEMISH — A 28 year-old Interlochen man has been charged with multiple felonies in the delivery of drugs that involved a fatal overdose, police said.

James Joseph Smith was taken into custody at the Benzie County Jail near his residence after an investigation by the Traverse Narcotics Team.

On Jan. 4, sheriff's deputies responded to a suspected overdose death of a 59-year-old man at a house in Colfax Township, Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said in a news release.

After a joint investigation with the sheriff's office and TNT, the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office issued a three-county felony warrant for Smith.

Smith was subsequently arraigned at 85th District Court in Benzie County on charges of delivering less than 50 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, using a computer to commit a crime and resisting a police officer, court records showed. Bond was set at 10 percent of $500,000.

If convicted, Smith could face up to 24 years in prison and fines totaling $57,000, according to state sentencing statutes.

"The investigation continues, and more charges are expected," Carroll said.