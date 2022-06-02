Man charged after deputies raid alleged drug house in Rowan County

A man has been arrested after deputies raided an alleged drug house in Rowan County Wednesday.

Detectives said they started investigating a house on Wildwood Road, just outside of Salisbury, after the body of Rodney Edwards, 56, was found in Eastern Rowan County on April 2. Authorities initially believed that Lerenzo “Grump” Harris, 39, who is accused of selling drugs out of the house, may have been involved in the concealment of Edwards’ death.

Deputies ended up arresting Jonathan Paul Holshouser, 39, and Bobbi Jo Rowland, 40, for the concealment of Edwards’ death.

Investigators continued to monitor the house on Wildwood Road after Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, was shot and killed there on May 20. Erick Brown, 60, was charged with his murder, officials said.

When detectives were searching Harris’ home as part of the homicide investigation, a small amount of drugs were found. When deputies went to arrest Harris on Wednesday, they said they found a substantial amount of crack cocaine and money in his pockets.

Authorities then searched his property and located a total of 72 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as various types of drug paraphernalia. They also found more than $24,500 in cash hidden inside the home.

Harris has been charged with possession of cocaine, felony possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harris’ bond was set at $254,000.

Detectives said that Harris faced similar charges related to selling cocaine out of his residence in 2007.

No other details have been released.

