Man charged in Desert Garden shooting as details emerge

LAS CRUCES - Police arrested a Las Cruces man and charged him with first-degree murder less than a week after the incident.

Rudy Garcia, 34, was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center after Las Cruces police arrested him on Saturday night. He's charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Anthony Juarez.

According to an affidavit, police received multiple calls by residents of the Desert Garden Mobile Home Park on Jan. 24. The callers said they heard gunshots echoing out into the neighborhood at around midnight. When police arrived, they found Juarez shot at least once on Wolf Trail within the park. Juarez died shortly after he was taken to a Las Cruces hospital.

More: One dead in shooting at Desert Gardens Mobile Home Park

Police said in the affidavit that camera footage from the residents' security cameras showed four people in a 2015 Chrysler 200 driving up to a trailer on Wolf Trail.

Police said Juarez and Garcia get out of the vehicle then walk to the trailer. They then return to the vehicle a few minutes later. Garcia gets in the vehicle on one side as Juarez approaches the other side. Then, Garcia allegedly shoots at Juarez four times, hitting him at least once before the Chrysler 200 speeds away, according to the police account of the security camera footage.

When Garcia returned to the car, he allegedly told the other passengers "he tried to jack me," implying that Juarez allegedly tried to rob Garcia.

More: Man dies after 'exchange of gunfire' at Las Cruces mobile home park

Garcia is currently being held in jail without bond. Prosecutors typically request that judges hold people charged with murder in jail while awaiting trial. As of the publication of this article, the City of Las Cruces has not released any official statement about the shooting or the arrest.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

Story continues

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Man charged in Desert Garden shooting