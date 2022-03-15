Man charged after discovery of body at Wisconsin mobile home fire call

Mar. 15—A man in custody at the Anoka County Jail allegedly used a hammer to beat a man inside a mobile home in Osceola, Wis., last week prior to a fire at the mobile home, authorities say.

Joseph Hadro, 44, no known address, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree reckless homicide in Polk County (Wis.) Circuit Court for causing the death of Scott Zitzow, 63, of Stacy, Minn.

Zitzow's body was discovered Wednesday inside a shower stall in the mobile home's bathroom after the Osceola Fire Department responded to a 911 fire call at the Robo Village Mobile Home Court.

The 911 caller told officers that smoke was coming from a mobile home, but flames were not visible. The caller said the owner of the mobile home is disabled, and they were not sure if anyone was inside, according to the criminal complaint.

When firefighters arrived on scene, neighbors said two men had been staying at the mobile home, but they did not believe anyone was inside. After forcing entry into the mobile home, an officer discovered Zitzow's naked body in the bathroom.

"There did not appear to be any injuries obviously related to the fire and/or any thermal injuries to the body," the complaint states. "There was significant bruising to the left side of the face, on the tip of his nose and underneath the left eye."

On Thursday, a man who said he was at the mobile home at the time of Zitzow's death contacted the Polk County sheriff's office after seeing a press release about the incident and agreed to cooperate with police. He was interviewed on Saturday.

According to the witness, he, Hadro and the owner of the mobile home were eating breakfast in the mobile home on Wednesday morning "when Hadro went to the back room and soon after, returned holding a hammer," the complaint states. "Hadro told him that he hit Zitzow in the face with the hammer three times."

Story continues

Zitzow died as the result of blunt-force head injury, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The witness told investigators that he took the hammer, which had blood on it, from Hadro and threw it into a corner of the room. He said "he was afraid Hadro was going to use the hammer on him, which was why he took it from Hadro," the complaint states.

The hammer had not been located by the time Hadro was charged, according to the criminal complaint.

Hadro, on probation in Washington County, is in custody at the Anoka County Jail.