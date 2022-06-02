Man charged in domestic

Jun. 2—CATLETTSBURG — A Catlettsburg man was charged Friday in connection with a domestic violence incident, according to court records.

Johnny R. Mahone, 32, was charged over the weekend with fourth-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree strangulation, a felony. Jail records show Mahone is being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to court records, the victim called police in the middle of the assault — a 911 dispatcher could hear a woman crying and a man making threats. Boyd County deputies arrived on scene, records show the victim ran out begging the police to help. A deputy searched the house and found Mahone inside a bedroom, the citation states.

Mahone gave himself up to the law by laying on the floor and stating that he wasn't going to fight the deputy, records show.

Investigation revealed the victim had been dragged by her hair and placed in a chokehold to the point she lost consciousness, the district court file states. After being hit across a bed and into the floor, the citation states the victim located a cellphone to dial 911.

