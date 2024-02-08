Man charged with domestic assault after allegedly choking woman in Montrose apartment

Feb. 7—MONTROSE — A South Dakota man who allegedly assaulted a woman by choking her to the point of blacking out is facing a felony aggravated assault charge.

Michael Le Claire, 39, was arrested on Feb. 4 for aggravated assault after a female victim informed authorities that Le Claire choked her several times, causing her to black out.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a report of a female crying in a Montrose apartment building. An officer with the McCook County Sheriff's Office investigated the report and noticed "red marks" on the neck of the female victim who opened the door.

Initially, the victim denied Le Claire was in the apartment when the officer arrived.

The officer explained in the affidavit there were indications that a suspect was inside the apartment despite the victim saying otherwise.

After the officer told the victim to give a head nod when asked if Le Claire was still in the apartment, she allegedly nodded to signal to the officer that Le Claire was hiding in a bedroom.

The officer located Le Claire hiding under the victim's bed. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (domestic abuse), a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

The incident also revealed Le Claire was allegedly absconding from parole supervision.