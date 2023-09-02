Man charged with domestic assault, kidnapping in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including kidnapping, according to the Covington Police Department.

CPD received a report of an aggravated domestic assault incident in the 1200 block of Surrey Hill Place at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Detectives say they met with the victim at the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) where it was revealed that there were two other adult female victims involved.

An Order of Protection was filed in Tipton County Chancery Court, and as directed in the court order, multiple firearms were taken into custody for safekeeping until the hearing in Chancery Court, police said.

CPD said in a press release that detectives interviewed each victim who described multiple physical altercations between them and the alleged suspect. They say the incident lasted over a period of days, and for years in some reports.

The alleged suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Voss, of the Surry Hill Place address in Covington.

The investigation confirmed that during some of the violent outbursts at the residence, the couple’s two young children were present.

Detectives were able to recover electronic evidence and other evidence that has not been specified, which allegedly corroborated the statements that were given from the victims.

CPD obtained a search warrant for the Surrey Hill Place residence and executed it on Aug. 30.

Additional evidence was recovered relating to the alleged assaults. Multiple tubes of nonprescription anabolic steroids and a large amount of EMT-related medical supplies were also recovered.

On Aug. 31, detectives located Jonathan Voss and he was given an opportunity to be interviewed at the CID building, but chose not to provide a statement, police say.

Voss was arrested and transported to the Tipton County jail.

He was formally charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of interference with 911, and possession of schedule three.

A bond hearing was held on Sept. 1, and Voss was released on a $25,000 bond until his preliminary hearing later this month.

“In domestic violence cases, we often find victims hesitate to report or refrain from immediately

seeking assistance in violent issues due to the family dynamics or fear of retaliation by those

parties involved,” said Covington Police Department Chief Donna Turner. “If you are in a domestic violence situation, I urge you to report the incident so we can provide resources for everyone involved and possibly prevent the violence from continuing in the home.”

Immediate confidential assistance can be obtained by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or going to www.thehotline.org.

