Man charged with domestic assault in Nashua

Sep. 13—A 32-year-old man faces numerous charges after an alleged domestic assault in Nashua that sent his victim to the hospital.

Josue Dominguez, who police said has no fixed address, was charged with second-degree assault, seven counts of domestic violence, simple assault, stalking, false imprisonment, violating a domestic violence order, resisting detention and breach of bail conditions.

According to a news release from Nashua police, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a home in Nashua shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday. Dominguez was arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said.

Police said the victim, who was known to Dominguez, told officers she was physically assaulted and choked earlier that evening. The woman was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and then released.

Detectives learned that Dominguez was out on bail after a previous domestic-related crime, the release said.

Dominguez refused bail, police said.