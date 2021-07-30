Man charged in domestic break-ins

Jul. 30—NORTH MANKATO — A man allegedly twice came into a North Mankato woman's apartment without permission and assaulted her and would not let her leave.

Jesse James Devlaeminck, 42, of Rochester, was charged with felony counts of burglary, stalking and false imprisonment Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanors including obstructing the legal process and domestic assault.

A woman who knows Devlaeminck said he came in through a window Monday, refused to leave and would not let her leave as he yelled at her and grabbed and squeezed her arms, causing bruising. He also formed his hand into a gun shape and pressed it to her forehead, according to a court complaint.

Devlaeminck allegedly came back the next night and broke open a door as the woman ran away. He reportedly resisted arrest after officers found him under a bed.