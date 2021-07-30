Man charged in domestic break-ins

The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Jul. 30—NORTH MANKATO — A man allegedly twice came into a North Mankato woman's apartment without permission and assaulted her and would not let her leave.

Jesse James Devlaeminck, 42, of Rochester, was charged with felony counts of burglary, stalking and false imprisonment Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanors including obstructing the legal process and domestic assault.

A woman who knows Devlaeminck said he came in through a window Monday, refused to leave and would not let her leave as he yelled at her and grabbed and squeezed her arms, causing bruising. He also formed his hand into a gun shape and pressed it to her forehead, according to a court complaint.

Devlaeminck allegedly came back the next night and broke open a door as the woman ran away. He reportedly resisted arrest after officers found him under a bed.

The Free Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Glum Amazon earnings drag Nasdaq futures down 1% ahead of inflation data

    Nasdaq futures fell 1% on Friday after an underwhelming quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while investors looked to a key inflation report for cues on the pace of a domestic economic recovery. Amazon.com Inc tumbled 6.3% in premarket trading after the company said sales growth would slow in the next few quarters as customers ventured more outside the home. Shares of other technology behemoths, including Netflix Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc, and Facebook Inc, which benefited last year from people staying indoors due to COVID-19 restrictions, fell between 0.6% and 1.2%.

  • Cyprus to vaccinate 12-15 year olds against COVID-19

    Cyprus on Friday said children aged 12 to 15 would be included in a mass inoculation programme to curb the spread of COVID-19, as it tightened regulations for access to public areas. Cyprus has recorded 416 deaths from the coronavirus since March 2020 and 100,784 infections. "The only way we can stop the emergence of new aggressive strains (of COVID-19) is vaccination," Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said in a statement.

  • Taiwan's economy loses momentum as anti-virus controls pinch

    Taiwan's economic growth slowed to 7.5% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as anti-coronavirus controls depressed consumer spending and manufacturing. A resurgence of coronavirus cases prompted Taiwan's government to tighten social distance measures for factories and retailing. Consumer spending fell 0.4% from a year earlier.

  • England's COVID-19 prevalence rises but increase may be slowing, ONS says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 65 people in the week to July 24, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, adding the rate of increase might have slowed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted the last COVID restrictions in England in spite of the pre-dominance of the highly-transmissible Delta variant which concerns scientists globally. The ONS infection survey provides a fuller, although lagged, picture of the pandemic in Britain in a week where the official daily number of cases started to fall from this wave's peak of 54,674 recorded on July 17, 50,955 of which were in England.

  • Tunisia’s turmoil is being watched warily around the globe

    Days of political turmoil in Tunisia over a crippled economy and surging coronavirus infections have unnerved allies in Europe and the United States, while garnering the support of key Mideast partners watching to see if Islamists and Tunisia's fragile democracy will survive. Autocratic leaders from Egypt to Saudi Arabia hope this week’s power grab by Tunisian President Kais Saied spells doom for the region’s Islamists.

  • James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' is the wildest and weirdest comic-book movie you'll ever watch - and its brilliance demands a second viewing

    Gunn delivers a political thriller with a big statement about the real villains of the world disguised in a superhero movie.

  • Red Sox MLB trade deadline targets: First basemen

    The Boston Red Sox are in the market for a first baseman with the 2021 MLB trade deadline approaching. Here are five they could target.

  • Amazon stock falls 7% as pandemic sales boom appears to stall

    Amazon.com Inc. sales growth slowed down in the second quarter of the year as bricks-and-mortar stores reopened across the U.S., sending shares south in after-hours trading Thursday.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Government shuns calls to end pingdemic early after Wales and Scotland bring date forward

    ‘Smart’ businesses will insist staff have jab, says Raab Bosses navigate ethical minefield over 'jabs for jobs' Hospital figures for Covid cases ‘misleading’ Jeremy Warner: What’s behind the travel rules? Follow the money 99pc of pregnant women hospitalised with Covid were unvaccinated Test and Trace revolt as people refuse to give their details Self-isolation rules will continue until Aug 16 as a Cabinet minister rejected calls to end pingdemic in line with Scotland and Wales. Welsh First Minis

  • Officers at traffic stop discover 2 deceased children's bodies

    Baltimore County police officers discovered the bodies of two deceased children Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Essex. County police said officers conducted a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane. During the stop, officers discovered the bodies of two deceased children. The children's bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office, and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • Family has baby shower for pregnant 12-year-old, her accused rapist, Oklahoma cops say

    Police arrested a 24-year-old man as the young girl went into labor with his child.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • 5 people injured, including two critically, in shooting in South Carolina, cops say

    “That means more grieving mothers,” the police chief said.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.