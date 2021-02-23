Man charged in domestic shooting

Feb. 23—HIGH POINT — A man is accused of shooting his boyfriend in north High Point this past weekend after an argument.

High Point Police Department officers went to an apartment complex on Copperstone Drive after a man called emergency dispatchers and told them that his boyfriend had shot him. The 33-year-old High Point man had been shot in the thigh. The injury wasn't considered life-threatening, police said.

Jacob A. Hobbs, 34, of High Point, was arrested without incident, according to police. Hobbs was charged with attempted murder.

Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment and found nine firearms, including the weapon believed to have been used during the assault.

Hobbs was confined in the Guilford County Jail in High Point as of Monday afternoon. Bond was set at $250,000 secured.