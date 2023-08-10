Man charged in double fatal crash heading to circuit court

CENTREVILLE – The case of an Indiana man involved in a June crash that killed two LaGrange County women in White Pigeon Township is moving on to St. Joseph County Circuit Court.

Harley Jay Bontrager, 19, appeared Tuesday with his attorney, Jessica LaFond, before District Court Judge Jeff Middleton. As a result of Bontrager waiving the preliminary examination, the matter will now be fielded by Judge Paul Stutesman.

Prosecutor David Marvin said he accepted the request for waiver.

Speaking to Bontrager, Middleton recapped the purpose of a preliminary examination.

“The prosecutor has the burden of establishing probable cause that a crime was committed and probable cause that you did it,” Middleton said. “That’s a fairly easy standard to make – it’s a much lower standard than proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

It is alleged that on June 30, Bontrager was behind the wheel of an Escalade westbound on Indian Prairie Road when it attempted to pass a Chevy Cobalt while in a no-passing zone. Authorities said Bontrager possibly misjudged his clearance from the car and his vehicle struck the Cobalt, sending it off the roadway.

Shipshewana residents Rosalie M. Yoder, 29, and Marcia Ann Miller, 27, were passengers in the Cobalt and died at the scene after the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Middleton continued, saying he is aware Marvin and LaFond have been discussing the matter for several weeks. Middleton said the next step will be a status conference set before Stutesman.

“You’re entitled to have a trial on this, where the prosecution would have the burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. “The matter could also be resolved with some sort of settled resolution; I think the parties will be working on that.”

Bontrager, who is free on $40,000 cash/surety bond, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. He faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Middleton said the status conference may not occur for some time, as Circuit Court has trials scheduled through the end of 2023, he noted.

As an aside, Middleton made reference to a number of people from the Amish community who have attended every court appearance regarding the case.

“I don’t know if they’re friends of his or the two girls that were killed, but they’ve all been quite respectful and intent on what was happening here,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Man charged in double fatal crash heading to circuit court