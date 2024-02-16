Man charged in double fatal Elkhorn bar shooting was barred from possessing guns

Emerson and Gina Weingart were shot and killed inside Sports Page Barr, 29½ S. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn, on Feb. 1.

The man accused of killing Emerson and Gina Weingart in an Elkhorn bar was barred from possessing guns and was motivated by robbery.

Thomas A. Routt, 57, of Elkhorn told investigators after his arrest that after shooting and killing the married couple, and chasing a third person out of the tavern, he went back inside the Sports Page Barr and took up to $140 out of the drawer, police said in a news release.

Routt faces five felony charges, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting that has rocked the Walworth County city. His first appearance in court was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Routt has a criminal history dating to 1995 and, as a convicted felon, he's barred from possessing firearms, according to online court records. He was on active community supervision at the time of the shooting and was arrested three days later.

Gina Weingart, 37, was tending bar shortly after midnight Feb. 1 with Emerson Weingart, 33, and another patron inside.

Routt entered the establishment and played gaming machines for about 30 minutes before he brandished a gun and told everyone in the bar not to move. He began shooting and the third patron fled out the door, according to police.

Routt told police he then took money from the drawer and drove to his Elkhorn home. The next day, he threw the gun into a trash can near Lake Como. The gun was later recovered.

The Weingarts were married in June 2023. A GoFundMe page for memorial services had raised nearly $13,000 by Friday afternoon.

Emerson Weingart is a Menomonee Falls native and a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, according to an obituary. He worked at a Metro Market in Mukwonago.

Gina Weingart, née Gennara, was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Waterford High School, the obituary said. Apart from bartending, she also worked at Wisconsin Vision Associates.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Elkhorn bar shooting motivated by robbery, police say as charges are filed