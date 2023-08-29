Man charged after double shooting in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in Southwest Memphis last week.

Police responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Glencoe Road on Aug. 25. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect, 41-year-old Justin Parries, was arrested Monday morning after officers in plainclothes saw him in a silver Chevrolet Cruze in the 5700 block of Knight Arnold.

He was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in relation to the homicide, along with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated burglary, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

