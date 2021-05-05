Man charged after dousing woman in nail polish remover, setting her on fire, NC cops say

An Eastern North Carolina man is accused of dousing a woman with nail polish remover and lighting her on fire during a domestic dispute, officials said.

The woman was in the hospital after the April 26 attack left her with burns, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office told multiple news outlets this week.

Officials said Jeromy Wiggins, 31, was with the woman when he covered her with nail polish remover, a liquid that is highly flammable, WITN reported. He then set the woman on fire, officials said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office didn’t list attorney information for Wiggins.

Wiggins was gone by the time deputies responded to a home in Kinston, roughly 80 miles southeast of Raleigh, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Wiggins was later tracked down and arrested May 2 in Brunswick County, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported. He is facing multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, burning personal property and malicious use of an explosive or incendiary device.

The woman suffered burns and was transported to a local hospital, WITN reported.

A family member told WCTI that she was in “a lot of pain but doing well.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on Tuesday and Wednesday.

