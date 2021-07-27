Man charged with dragging someone with stolen truck

Jul. 27—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville man faces a variety of charges including one for dragging someone with a stolen truck during a robbery.

On Sunday deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office went to the 1400 block of Kindley Road near the Silver Valley community after reports of a break-in. During the break-in, the man who broke in tried to steal a truck, and one of the homeowners was dragged by the truck, according to the sheriff's office.

Information on the homeowner's condition wasn't released Monday afternoon.

The truck wrecked on the edge of a wooded area and the man ran away.

Deputies arrested Christopher Dunning, 28, and charged him with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Dunning was in the Davidson County Jail as of Monday afternoon. Bond was set at $75,000 secured.