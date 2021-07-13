Man charged with driving drunk after crashing into Haverhill utility pole

Jul. 13—HAVERHILL — Police said an Amesbury man was driving drunk when he crashed his work van into a utility pole on Whittier Road early Tuesday morning, knocking down power lines.

Allen Lauzon, 42, of 10 Dewey St., Amesbury, was arraigned Tuesday in Haverhill District Court on the charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Mary McCabe released Lauzon on personal recognizance and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Sept. 17.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on July 13 at 4:26 a.m., police were dispatched to 120 Whittier Road for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole, causing the pole to snap and knocking power lines to the ground.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, a passerby was helping to divert traffic around the downed power lines and Lauzon was walking in the area of the crash.

Lauzon told police that he had slept in his work van from midnight to 4 a.m. and when he woke up he consumed a shot of grape flavored alcohol then drove on a public road, the report said.

Lauzon also told police that he fell asleep and hit his jaw on the steering wheel.

Suspecting that Lauzon was under the influence of alcohol, police said they administered several field sobriety tests, which they said Lauzon failed, according to the report.

Lauzon was transported to the police station, where police said he agreed to take a breathalyzer test that showed a blood alcohol level of .16%, which is above the legal limit of .08%.

Police said they took Lauzon's license, issued him a citation, and informed him that his license was being suspended.