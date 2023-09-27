Man accused of driving drunk in Fort Worth crash that killed 22-year-old woman

A man was arrested after being involved in a car crash that killed a woman early Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aaron Paul Roberts, 32, of Cleburne, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Chisholm Trail Parkway near Sycamore School Road when he hit 22-year-old Brianna Marie Lopez’s vehicle head-on, the DPS said in a news release.

Roberts was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene by Fort Worth police.

It was determined Roberts was intoxicated when his Chevrolet Silverado his Lopez’s Mazda CX5, according to the DPS, and he faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $45,000, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s family members organized a GoFundMe and are looking to raise $10,000 to cover funeral and memorial costs for Lopez.

“Those of you who knew her, instantly loved her like we all do,” a family member, Robert Murillo, wrote on the fundraiser website. “Brianna was a free spirit not afraid to be different and that’s what made her special to us. She will be missed immensely.”

Of the $10,000 goal, about $4,000 has been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.