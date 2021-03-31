Man charged with driving over girlfriend in Haverhill jailed for 18 months

Mike LaBella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·4 min read

Mar. 31—HAVERHILL — A New Hampshire man who police said drove over his girlfriend twice following a heated argument will spend at least 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges against him.

Police said Christopher Bourque, 37, of Manchester was caught on video driving an SUV at the woman and knocking her down. The video shows him then driving over her and immediately backing up to go over her a second time, police said. They said she escaped serious injury because she is a relatively small person and the SUV has high clearance above the ground.

Bourque appeared via Zoom on Tuesday from Middleton jail to plead guilty before Haverhill District Court Judge Cesar Archilla.

Bourque's defense lawyer, Timothy Connors, said when the court accepted Bourque's plea, other charges against him — assault to murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license — were dismissed.

Bourque was found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a vehicle) and assault and battery on a household member. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, with 18 months to be served and the balance suspended for three years. If he gets in trouble again during the next three years, he could be made to serve the balance of his suspended sentence in jail, according to the court order.

Bourque was credited with 66 days served. He was held at Middleton jail since his Jan. 25 arraignment in Haverhill District Court.

Bourque was also found guilty of intimidation of a witness, for which he received three years probation to begin immediately. He was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free and must submit to random screenings.

The victim was in agreement with the plea deal, Connors said.

"The prosecution and I were ultimately able to jointly effectuate a sentence that was in the best interest of the public and specifically with the approval of the complaining witness in this matter," Connors said. "I am confident that this unfortunate incident, which was an isolated incident, was the result of alcohol and that Mr. Bourque will strive hard moving forward to maintain his sobriety and remain out of the court system."

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, the victim — a 30-year-old Manchester woman — told police that on Jan. 22 she and Bourque went to the Utopia Lounge in Plaistow about 10 p.m. After leaving there just before midnight, they drove to a gas station in a 2017 Chevy Tahoe.

According to the report, the woman told police that at one point she and Bourque began to argue and he hit her in the face with an open hand. She said their relationship had been physically abusive in the past.

According to the report, the woman told police that she and Bourque arrived at a gas station, which police identified as the Gulf station and convenience store at 764 Main St., Haverhill. She told police that at one point after the couple argued, she began walking toward the Lowell Five Bank next to the gas station when Bourque drove the Tahoe at her and ran her over.

She said she went underneath the Tahoe, got up and ran back to the gas station, the police report said.

Police said a video from a city surveillance camera in the area of the bank shows Bourque driving out of the Gulf station, turning right onto Main Street then onto a sidewalk and a grassy area in front of the bank. The video then shows the Tahoe driving over the woman and immediately backing up and driving over her again before stopping in the rear of the bank parking lot, police said.

Police said the recording shows the woman then getting up off the ground, walking back to the Gulf station and going inside. Next, Bourque is seen banging on the front door of the store, police said. The video shows Bourque walking around the building, appearing to look for another way in, police said.

Police said the woman left the store a few minutes later, at 12:12 a.m., and that she joined Bourque walking back to the Tahoe. Police said she lost her balance and fell against a wall. Bourque picked her up, threw her over his shoulder and walked back to the Tahoe, which then left the bank property and went onto Main Street, heading south.

The woman told police that Bourque let her drive the Tahoe and that he hit her repeatedly in the face, according to the report.

The woman told police that the couple ended up at the Cumberland Farms convenience store in front of Westgate Plaza, where she entered the building and a worker called 911. The call was made and Bourque drove off before police arrived, the report said.

When officers got to the store, they found the woman had a bloody mouth, blood was running down her hands and legs, she was complaining of hip pain, and her jacket and shoes were covered in blood. She was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen for treatment.

Police said they obtained a warrant for Bourque's arrest. He was arrested Jan. 23, police said, leading to the court process against him.

Recommended Stories

  • New Amy Winehouse film to mark 10 years since singer's death

    A new documentary about Amy Winehouse, in which her mother will share details about her late daughter's life, will be released in July, marking 10 years since the British singer's death at age 27. "Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On", commissioned by Britain's BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told through the narrative of the "Rehab" and "Back to Black" singer's mother Janis, who has multiple sclerosis and wants to share her memories, the broadcaster said. It described Janis as "a figure close to Amy whom we have yet to hear a lot from and whose version of events often differs from the narrative we have been told before".

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • More than a million migrants expected at U.S.-Mexico border this year - U.S. official

    A top U.S. border official said on Tuesday he expects more than a million migrants will arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, a sign of a growing humanitarian challenge for President Joe Biden on the southwest border. If the figures reach 1 million, it could mirror a similar increase in border crossings in 2019 during Donald Trump's presidency, when nearly 978,000 migrants were taken into custody. More migrants typically cross between April and June, Raul Ortiz, deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, told reporters.

  • Man who killed his mom arrested in NYC attack on 65-year-old Asian woman

    Brandon Elliot, who faces hate crime charges in the latest attack, is already on lifetime parole for fatally stabbing his mother, police said.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Injury-hobbled Clippers can't hold back Magic in streak-dissolving loss

    Missing four starters, the Clippers start out strong before fading in a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic that ends their six-game winning streak.

  • AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

    Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.

  • NYC detectives union leader: Bail reform emboldens criminal element

    Detectives' Endowment Association president joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss skyrocketing crime in city

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • Belgian university city hopes circles will encourage social distancing

    The Belgian city of Ghent has struggled to persuade its large student population to stick to social distancing rules during the pandemic, but the authorities hope they have found a solution at least to keep outside gatherings under control. Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq said the students themselves had come up with the idea, but stressed that, while Belgian COVID rules limit groups meeting outdoors to four people, it was not mandatory for a group to sit in a circle.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Ariana Grande will take Nick Jonas' seat on 'The Voice' next season

    Ariana Grande is the latest pop star to take a seat on NBC's 'The Voice.' The '7 Rings' singer will replace Nick Jonas as a Season 21 coach.

  • Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official and NYT reporter suggest

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes." Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former official as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him or his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls." Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted. Katie Benner says the person named by Matt Gaetz is not involved in the investigation pic.twitter.com/ze13YFy9gp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2021 Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage. More stories from theweek.comWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Tucker Carlson says his interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz about the DOJ's investigation into the lawmaker was 'one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted'

    Carlson struggled to make sense of the interview, saying, "I don't think it clarified much" and "I don't quite understand it."

  • Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

    The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building. Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman who posed for photos on the Senate dais while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns, also lacks the enthusiasm he once showed for the riot.

  • Letters to the Editor: The utter bankruptcy of Derek Chauvin's defense is on full display

    Unable to deny Chauvin's responsibility for George Floyd's death, the only strategy left is to blame the onlookers.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Jeffrey Epstein threatened to feed a woman he sex-trafficked to alligators if she talked, new lawsuit says

    A new lawsuit says Epstein told a woman he sex-trafficked he'd feed her to alligators and have her son deported if she spoke to authorities.