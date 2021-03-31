Man charged with driving over girlfriend in Haverhill jailed for 18 months

Mar. 31—HAVERHILL — A New Hampshire man who police said drove over his girlfriend twice following a heated argument will spend at least 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges against him.

Police said Christopher Bourque, 37, of Manchester was caught on video driving an SUV at the woman and knocking her down. The video shows him then driving over her and immediately backing up to go over her a second time, police said. They said she escaped serious injury because she is a relatively small person and the SUV has high clearance above the ground.

Bourque appeared via Zoom on Tuesday from Middleton jail to plead guilty before Haverhill District Court Judge Cesar Archilla.

Bourque's defense lawyer, Timothy Connors, said when the court accepted Bourque's plea, other charges against him — assault to murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license — were dismissed.

Bourque was found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a vehicle) and assault and battery on a household member. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, with 18 months to be served and the balance suspended for three years. If he gets in trouble again during the next three years, he could be made to serve the balance of his suspended sentence in jail, according to the court order.

Bourque was credited with 66 days served. He was held at Middleton jail since his Jan. 25 arraignment in Haverhill District Court.

Bourque was also found guilty of intimidation of a witness, for which he received three years probation to begin immediately. He was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free and must submit to random screenings.

The victim was in agreement with the plea deal, Connors said.

"The prosecution and I were ultimately able to jointly effectuate a sentence that was in the best interest of the public and specifically with the approval of the complaining witness in this matter," Connors said. "I am confident that this unfortunate incident, which was an isolated incident, was the result of alcohol and that Mr. Bourque will strive hard moving forward to maintain his sobriety and remain out of the court system."

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, the victim — a 30-year-old Manchester woman — told police that on Jan. 22 she and Bourque went to the Utopia Lounge in Plaistow about 10 p.m. After leaving there just before midnight, they drove to a gas station in a 2017 Chevy Tahoe.

According to the report, the woman told police that at one point she and Bourque began to argue and he hit her in the face with an open hand. She said their relationship had been physically abusive in the past.

According to the report, the woman told police that she and Bourque arrived at a gas station, which police identified as the Gulf station and convenience store at 764 Main St., Haverhill. She told police that at one point after the couple argued, she began walking toward the Lowell Five Bank next to the gas station when Bourque drove the Tahoe at her and ran her over.

She said she went underneath the Tahoe, got up and ran back to the gas station, the police report said.

Police said a video from a city surveillance camera in the area of the bank shows Bourque driving out of the Gulf station, turning right onto Main Street then onto a sidewalk and a grassy area in front of the bank. The video then shows the Tahoe driving over the woman and immediately backing up and driving over her again before stopping in the rear of the bank parking lot, police said.

Police said the recording shows the woman then getting up off the ground, walking back to the Gulf station and going inside. Next, Bourque is seen banging on the front door of the store, police said. The video shows Bourque walking around the building, appearing to look for another way in, police said.

Police said the woman left the store a few minutes later, at 12:12 a.m., and that she joined Bourque walking back to the Tahoe. Police said she lost her balance and fell against a wall. Bourque picked her up, threw her over his shoulder and walked back to the Tahoe, which then left the bank property and went onto Main Street, heading south.

The woman told police that Bourque let her drive the Tahoe and that he hit her repeatedly in the face, according to the report.

The woman told police that the couple ended up at the Cumberland Farms convenience store in front of Westgate Plaza, where she entered the building and a worker called 911. The call was made and Bourque drove off before police arrived, the report said.

When officers got to the store, they found the woman had a bloody mouth, blood was running down her hands and legs, she was complaining of hip pain, and her jacket and shoes were covered in blood. She was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen for treatment.

Police said they obtained a warrant for Bourque's arrest. He was arrested Jan. 23, police said, leading to the court process against him.