Man charged with driving under influence of drugs and alcohol in accident that killed Berks man

Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa.

Feb. 16—A Lebanon County man has been charged with homicide while driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in a crash that killed his passenger, a Womelsdorf man, over the summer in northwestern Berks County.

Delson W. Mitchell, 21, whose exact address was unavailable, remained free to await a hearing after arraignment before District Judge Andrea J. Book on Feb. 10, according to court records.

Mitchell was also charged with careless driving and failing to drive at a safe speed in the July 21 crash in Bethel Township that killed Ethan W. Green, 40.

According to police:

The accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when Mitchell lost control of the car while southbound on Route 501. The car went down a bank and landed on its roof in a cornfield.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined he died of abdominal injuries and the death was ruled a homicide, according to the county coroner's office.

Following an extensive investigation, Bethel police filed the charges Feb. 4. Arrest details were unavailable.

