Man charged in drug arrest linked to vehicle

Jun. 26—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A 21-year-old man from Thomasville has been arrested and charged with a variety of narcotics offenses in a case that ties back to an abandoned car near Archdale.

On June 20, Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies met with a person who wanted a vehicle removed from his property on U.S. 311 near Cedar Square Road. During an inventory of items in the vehicle, deputies found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators determined that the items belonged to Michael Devon Shipwash, who had been a passenger in the vehicle and left the scene earlier.

On June 22, deputies went to an area on Eastward Avenue after a report of Shipwash trespassing on the property. Deputies located Shipwash asleep in a vehicle.

Shipwash was charged with one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substance and four counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $211,000 secured. Shipwash remained in custody as of Monday at the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro.