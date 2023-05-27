Man charged with drug trafficking

May 27—State drug agents recently raided a local business, which led to the seizure of a large amount of marijuana and a man being charged with drug trafficking.

Charged in the case was Zheng Wang, 53. Wang was charged May 23 in Pontotoc County District Court with felony trafficking in illegal drugs.

The raid took place at Britannica Green, Inc., located at 18051 County Road 3588, according to Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Agent Jillian Young.

Young said the "knock and announce" search warrant was applied for in April after a person, Shea Love, surrendered his OBN Registration.

"Love was the 100% owner listed on the registration and surrendered it after he found out he was listed as a 100% owner on multiple registrations, to which he had no knowledge of," Young said. "To lawfully, cultivate, distribute, and/or possess marijuana in the state of Oklahoma, an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority license and an OBN registration must be possessed. When love surrendered the registration, there was no longer a valid OBN registration for Britannica Green, Inc."

Young indicated that after agents knocked, but received no answer, they found the door unlocked and entered. Agents proceeded to the largest metal building structure where Wang and his wife, Ying Jin chen, exited the building and cooperated with commands to move forward toward officers.

"During a search of the residence and property, a total of 104 pounds of processed marijuana flower, as well as 209 pounds of drying marijuana stems were located," Young said. "This is in excess of the statutory threshold of 25 pounds to meet the threshold of trafficking in marijuana."

Young said during a post Miranda, audio recorded interview with Wang, Wang said that he was the manager of the grow, and also a shareholder in the property.

"He indicated that he had another boss, but was unable to provide any

information for that person," Young said.

Wang is due back in court for a preliminary hearing conference at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10.

Deputies from the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office assisted with the raid.