Man charged with drug trafficking at Lewiston motel

Jun. 29—LEWISTON — A Lewiston man was arrested Monday at a Lisbon Road motel where police found more than 350 grams of heroin and/or fentanyl, methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm gun and more than $2,000 in cash.

Local police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Marcel Seeley at the Lighthouse Inn, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent, public information officer for the Lewiston Police Department, said in a statement Tuesday. An investigation into suspected drug trafficking led police to him, St. Laurent said.

Police found more than 350 grams of heroin and/or fentanyl in the motel room, as well as methamphetamine, a loaded 9 mm gun, more than $2,000 in cash and numerous prescriptions. Items related to the packaging and processing of drugs were also found, St. Laurent said.

Seeley is charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and criminal forfeiture, according to the Androscoggin County Jail arrest log. The 56-year-old's residence was listed as 1905 South Lisbon Road, the address of the inn, according to the log.

Seeley is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $7,500 cash bail and is expected to make an initial court appearance Wednesday, a corrections officer said.