Man charged with drug, weapons offenses

May 9—A Frederick man is facing drug and weapons charges for possessing handguns, fentanyl pills and marijuana, police said.

Israel Herman Logan, 25, was arrested on May 3, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.

Police said they carried out a search and seizure warrant that day in the 5200 block of Black Locust Drive in the Ballenger Creek area.

Police seized three handguns, 194 fentanyl pills, 29.7 grams of unknown pills, 4.6 pounds of marijuana, ammunition and $5,194, the release said.

Logan is facing 11 charges, including three counts of firearm/drug trafficking and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, as well as other drug and weapon offenses.

Online records show that Logan is being represented by a public defender.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender wrote in an email that it could not comment on his case.

The Frederick County's Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigations Section and Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit worked on the case, with help from the Frederick Police Department Tactical Investigations Unit and Homeland Security Investigations, the news release said.

Homeland Security Investigations is a branch of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.