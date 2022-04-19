Man charged with drunk driving after hitting Fall River's TA Restaurant

FALL RIVER — A Taunton man was arrested Saturday night on a charge of third-offense drunk driving after he allegedly struck the facade of TA Restaurant during a failed attempt at parallel parking, according to court documents.

Dennis Andrade, 45, of 4 Mador Ave., was scheduled to be arraigned in District Court Monday on charges of operating under the influence, third offense, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

His arrest came after a Fall River Fire Department Medical Rescue unit, while driving on South Main Street just after 10:30 p.m, spotted an altercation outside the restaurant and called the police, according to a police report prepared by Officer John Aguiar.

Aguiar arrived in the area of 408 South Main St. where a crowd of about 20 people were gathered. He said in the report that bystanders directed him to Andrade, who had injuries to his face and nose.

The officer alleged Andrade’s eyes were bloodshot and that he was unsteady on his feet. Aguiar described Andrade as “focused and argumentative” as he spoke with the police, according to the report, and alleged he smelled alcohol as he approached Andrade.

A witness told Aguiar that Andrade was attempting to parallel park in an open space between two vehicles when he accelerated forward onto the curb, then struck a car in front of him and a parking meter, according to the report.

Andrade backed up, cut the wheel to the left, then accelerated forward, causing his vehicle to strike the exterior of TA Restaurant, the officer said in his report.

The crash caused minor damage to the stone facade of the restaurant. The officer said in the report that Andrade has two past drunk driving convictions.

Diners rushed out of the restaurant and one patron opened the driver’s side door to stop Andrade from driving more, according to the report.

But Aguiar said in the report that Andrade allegedly put the car in reverse again, backed up, then struck another vehicle before a diner managed to yank the car key out of the ignition.

Officers did not conduct field sobriety tests “for safety concerns toward Andrade,” Aguiar said in the report. Andrade was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital where police say he refused a blood draw.

