Man charged with drunken driving after crashing into Salem home

Jun. 6—SALEM — A Salem man who police say was drunk when he crashed into a Jefferson Avenue home early Monday will be required to wear an alcohol monitor while he awaits trial, a Salem District Court judge ordered Monday afternoon.

Mathew Peter McCue, 26, of 124 Ocean Ave., pleaded not guilty to drunken driving, driving to endanger, speeding, failing to stay within marked lanes, and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle — the truck McCue was allegedly seen trying to climb out of when police arrived at the scene early Monday, shortly before 1 a.m.

The impact caused extensive damage, including to a gas line, at the front of 274 Jefferson Ave. where three residents managed to avoid being injured, prosecutor Matthew Medoff told a judge.

Officer Thai Nguyen said in a police report that the truck was "embedded" into the front of the home.

The officer encountered McCue, who announced, "I surrender," and later asked, "What did I hit?" Medoff told Judge SallyAnn Janulevicus.

Police believe McCue, who told officers he was on his way from Salem to visit his girlfriend in Lynn, veered across the road and into the house. There was no indication on the roadway that he attempted to brake before impact, Nguyen wrote.

McCue allegedly admitted drinking, but after being taken to Salem Hospital, he declined to consent to a blood alcohol test, police said.

Medoff asked the judge to set bail at $2,500.

Patrick Conway, who was representing McCue during his arraignment, called the request excessive, saying his client has no prior record, and has ties to the area, including a job at the Boston Yacht Club, family and a girlfriend.

"How's he going to get to work?" the judge asked Conway.

"That's for him to figure out," Conway told the judge.

Janulevicus denied the prosecution's request to set cash bail but ordered that McCue be fitted with an alcohol monitoring device that will test him randomly while he awaits trial. She also told him not to attempt to contact the residents of the home he struck.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 20.

