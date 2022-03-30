Man charged with DUI after ATV accident involving a minor

Mar. 30—A Waynesburg, Pa., man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing an ATV with a minor on board Monday evening on Stewarts Run Road in Monongalia County.

Deputy Thompson with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Upon arrival he spoke with a male juvenile who said he was the passenger on an ATV that had crashed. The juvenile reported having a headache and back pain after the accident.

Thompson spoke with the driver of the ATV, Franklin Scott Straight, 54, of Waynesburg, Pa., who said he was traveling down Stewarts Run Road at about 35 mph when he met another vehicle in the roadway, causing him to swerve into the hillside.

Straight told Thompson the ATV then rolled on top of him, leaving him trapped underneath. At that time, the juvenile ran to a nearby house to get help.

Thompson said in the complaint that while he was speaking with Straight on-scene he noticed several indicators that Straight may have been under the influence of alcohol including slurred speech, red and bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and difficulty standing.

Straight was given standard field sobriety tests which Thompson said showed signs of impairment on all three tests. Straight consented to a preliminary breath test on-scene which yielded a blood-alcohol content of.178 percent.

According to the complaint, Straight was arrested and transported to Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, where he was given an official breath test that read a blood-alcohol content of.162 percent.

Straight was charged with DUI greater than.150, DUI with bodily injury, and DUI with a minor. Bond was set at $5, 000.

The severity of injuries to the juvenile are unknown. Mon EMS was dispatched to the scene, but no patients were transported for further treatment.

