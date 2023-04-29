Man charged with DUI causing death in crash that killed Deltona woman last year

FHP Stock photo

A 22-year-old man was charged with DUI causing death when his pickup crashed into a concrete pole last year in a fiery wreck near Oak Hill that killed a young woman, according to court records.

Luis Alberto Franco, 22, of Deltona, was arrested Thursday after prosecutors charged him with a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He was released Friday from the Volusia County Branch Jail on $75,000 bond.

Taylor Paige Huggins, 20, also of Deltona, was killed in the crash. She died of blunt force injuries to the head, a Florida Highway Patrol report stated.

The crash happened just before midnight on Jan. 4, 2022, as Franco drove a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup north on Kennedy Parkway just north of U.S. 1.

Blood test taken

A blood test taken at Halifax Health Medical Center showed that Franco had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.138, which is over the 0.08 at which someone is considered legally intoxicated, according to the FHP report. That was approximately one hour and 20 minutes after the crash.

Franco was driving the truck northbound on Kennedy Parkway when he failed to negotiate a curve on the dark stretch of the road, the report stated. The pickup hit a concrete utility pole overturned and caught fire in the median of U.S. 1.

Huggins was ejected from the truck. Neither person was wearing a seat belt.

Remorse, sadness and 'lighthearted comments'

A Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputy’s body-worn camera showed Franco displaying remorse, sadness, and “making lighthearted comments, “ the FHP report stated.

His speech was slurred in the videos, and he admitted he was the driver.

Deputies were helping Franco wipe the blood off his injured face and he said, “If I had my phone still, I’d say take a picture man. This would be a cool picture,” the report stated.

Franco said besides Huggins his dog had also been in the truck. He said he had dragged Huggins away from the truck.

Franco asked a deputy about his injuries: “Is it at least going to leave a cool scar?”

He said he and Huggins were going for a drive and he believed he picked her up at her house, the report stated.

'I just can't believe I did that'

“I know I’m in the wrong. I definitely do...I just can’t believe I did that. I saw that turn and that’s the last thing I remember. Is seeing that turn and the next thing you know everything is blurry,” Franco is quoted in the report.

He said he used his knife to stab the airbag twice. Then he screamed for Huggins.

“I looked over in the passenger seat. I didn’t even check on my dog. I screamed out her name and she’s laying on the ground,” he said.

Franco also said: “The last thing I want to do is jail.”

On the 911 call, Franco said “Um. I believe my friend’s dead...I didn’t realize the road turned. ….I was driving like an (expletive)” the report stated.

While at the hospital he said he had been drinking several “Crown” shots and mixed drinks,” the report stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man charged in crash that killed Deltona woman last year