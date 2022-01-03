Man charged with DUI after collision with Greenville County deputy

A man has been charged after crashing into a Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision between the man and a Sheriff's Office deputy took place near Wenwood Road and Mauldin Road Sunday night. The deputy was injured and taken to a hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said he did not immediately know whether the deputy was responding to a call before the collision.

The deputy was traveling north on Mauldin Road coming through an intersection crossing Wenwood Road when another driver was traveling south on Mauldin Road and turned in front of the deputy, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

The man was charged with driving under the influence, according to the Highway Patrol. He has not yet been booked into the Greenville County jail, according to online jail records.

The Greenville News is working to obtain warrants to identify the man.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

