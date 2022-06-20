Man charged in DUI crash that killed pedestrian, Memphis police say

A man is behind bars after allegedly driving under the influence during a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian.

The incident happened on June 19 just before 2 p.m.

Memphis Police officers responded to a fatal pedestrian at Chelsea Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard.

A man identified as Daniel Roby, 37, was driving a Chevrolet Impala in the center lane on Chelsea behind another vehicle, according to an affidavit.

When Roby attempted to pass the vehicle using the right lane, he hit and killed the pedestrian, police said.

A witness told police Roby was speeding before the crash.

According to the affidavit, police smelled a strong odor of intoxicant on Roby.

He told police that he had smoked some marijuana and drank several alcoholic beverages before the accident, the affidavit said.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Roby performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

He also had a suspended driver’s license, police said.

He did not have valid insurance, and his vehicle tag expired in May.

Records show Roby faces multiple charges including Public Intoxication, Reckless Driving, DUI, and Vehicular Homicide.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: