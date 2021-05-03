Man charged with DUI in crash that knocked out power in Enfield, including at the PD

Matthew Knox, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·1 min read

May 3—ENFIELD — A Windsor Locks man was arrested this morning after driving under the influence and crashing his car into a utility pole on Elm Street, which knocked out power to the area, including at the Police Department, Lt. Keith Parent said.

The man, Theodore Enos, 60, was charged with DUI and was expected to be released on a $2,500 nonsurety bond after processing, Parent said. Enos court date was not immediately available from police.

According to Parent, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 295 Elm St. between the Police Department and the senior center.

Enos wasn't injured in the accident, but it did knock out power to some traffic controls between Interstate 91 and Moody Road, and police were encouraging drivers to avoid Elm Street between North Street and Moody Road.

As of noon, the Police Department was being powered by a generator, Parent said.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.

