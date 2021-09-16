Man charged with DUI after crashing into school bus in Crystal Lake, sheriff’s office says

A Cary man was accused of driving under the influence and striking a school bus Wednesday morning, officials said.

James T. Owens, 21, was arrested and is alleged to have driven his 2001 Mazda Tribute across the center line and into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Prairie Grove School District bus at 8:15 a.m. on East Crystal Lake Avenue near Hamilton Drive, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Students were evacuated safely and one minor injury was reported, the sheriff’s office said. The injured child was evaluated by the Cary Fire Protection District and was released to a parent.

Owens was transported to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry then airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A second school bus was sent to the crash scene to get the students to school.

Owens was charged with offenses including driving under the influence of drugs, possession of cannabis by a driver, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed.

The McHenry County sheriff’s office continues to investigate.