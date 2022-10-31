Man charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian near Waterside District; victim in critical condition

Norfolk police charged a man with drunk driving after he struck a pedestrian near Waterside District over the weekend, leaving the man in critical condition.

Police responded to the 300 block of Waterside Drive around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday following a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was hospitalized and is in critical condition as of Monday morning, police said.

The driver, Orlando Z. Swinger Jr., remained on scene. Swinger is charged with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

He is held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

