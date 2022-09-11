Man charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal hit-and-run in Pinellas

Police have detained a 29-year-old Pinellas Park man charged with fatally striking a cyclist in the early hours of Sunday morning while driving under the influence and then leaving the scene.

Nicholas Carusotti was driving eastbound in a 2022 Toyota Tacoma on 62nd Avenue N, west of 39th Street N, when he overtook and then hit a bicyclist at 2:39 a.m. Carusotti fled the scene, first in the pick-up truck and then on foot, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

Carusotti was located by Pinellas Park Police and determined to be impaired, according to troopers. He was later arrested by troopers for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and DUI manslaughter, both felonies in Florida.

The cyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was a 64-year-old resident of Brewster in New York, about 50 miles north of Manhattan. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

Carusotti has a history of civil traffic violations, according to Pinellas and Hillsborough county court records. In 2012, having just turned 19, he was convicted of driving with an expired registration. He was convicted of driving with an expired registration again two years later. In 2015, he received a traffic citation for unlawful speeding.

Three years later, he was charged with failing to yield at an intersection, but charges were dismissed. In 2019, he failed to stop at a red light camera. In 2020, he was charged with speeding and completed court-ordered driving school.

From the start of the year until Sept. 1, 82 people were killed in traffic crashes in Pinellas County, according to the most recent data available from Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Seven of those deaths were cyclists.

