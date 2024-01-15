Man charged with DUI in Pike County

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Tafton man who is facing driving under the influence (DUI) charges after his car was found in a ditch.

On Tuesday, January 9, around 7:39 p.m. troopers said they were responding to a report of a disturbance with an intoxicated man when they found a vehicle in a ditch.

Upon arrival, PSP said they discovered a white 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan in a ditch at State Route 390 (SR390) and Paper Birch South in Palmyra Township, Pike County.

Troopers say while speaking with the driver of the minivan, 61-year-old Mansur Dandob, who was standing next to the driver’s door during a heavy rainstorm, he showed signs of intoxication.

Dandob was taken into custody and charged with Driving Under the Influence of alcohol.

