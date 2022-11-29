Man charged with DUI after reportedly ignoring police requests to stop walking into traffic on Route 8, state police say

A Stratford man was charged with a DUI and interfering with a police officer after he reportedly ignored requests to stop walking into traffic following a crash on Route 8 in Derby early Tuesday morning, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers responded to the area of Exit 15 on Route 8 in Derby for a reported crash after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Responders found two vehicles in the center lane and a man walking in the left lane trying to retrieve a tire.

The officers advised the man, identified as John Rose, 55, of Stratford, to get to a safer location away from oncoming traffic. Rose continued to walk in the left lane and officers had to physically escort him to a safe location, state police said.

Police said Rose was driving a Jeep Wrangler in the center lane near Exit 15 when he abruptly slowed down and was struck from behind by a Honda Accord. Both vehicles were disabled in the crash.

Neither driver was injured in the crash. Rose declined medical attention, state police said.

While police were investigating the crash, Rose was evasive with his answers and did not provide his license, proof of insurance or car registration, state police said.

Rose then began to walk into lanes of traffic again while troopers were documenting the crash and did not respond to requests to move to safety. The troopers noted possible signs of impairment and requested that he submit to a field sobriety test, which he declined.

Rose was told he was being placed under arrest for his alleged signs of impairment. He then began to resist officers’ efforts to place him into a police cruiser, requiring a response from local police to assist the arrest, state police said.

Once Rose was transported to Troop I in Bethany, he continued to be uncooperative with police and refused to be photographed or fingerprinted, state police said.

Rose was charged with operating under the influence, interfering with a police officer, reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian, disobeying the signal of an officer and refusal of fingerprints/photograph.

He was also found at fault for the crash and issued a verbal warning for following too closely resulting in a crash, state police said.

Rose was held on a $5,000 cash bond and was transported to Bridgeport Correctional Facility. He was scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Tuesday.