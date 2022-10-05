Man charged with DUI after state police find him sleeping in car on I-84

A Newtown man was charged with a DUI after a trooper found him sleeping in his car on Interstate 84 in Middlebury early Tuesday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

A Subaru Impreza was spotted stopped in the right lane of I-84 west near the Exit 18 on-ramp by a trooper on a patrol check in Middlebury after midnight on Tuesday. There are posted road signs in the area which read “emergency stopping only,” state police said.

The trooper parked behind the car with their lights activated and approached the driver’s side of the Subaru. The trooper found a 30-year-old Newtown man asleep in the vehicle, state police said.

State police knocked on the window to wake the man up. While speaking with the man, the trooper observed him showing signs of possible intoxication. The man failed field sobriety tests, according to state police.

The man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to obey a traffic sign.

The man was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 18.